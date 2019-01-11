Game bar wants to reopen after shooting at Jacksonville Landing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The owner of the Chicago Pizza restaurant at the Jacksonville landing wants to reopen the game room where a mass shooting took place in August.

General manager Landon Paul has reached out to the city and applied for a certificate to bring back the "Good Luck, Have Fun" game room, reported the Jax Daily Record.

However, reopening will take several steps.

In August, a gunman opened fire during a video game tournament, killing two people and injuring several others before killing himself. After the shooting, the city inspected the property and later said the game room was never included in the original, approved building plans. As a result, the city said the restaurant was not permitted to host the gaming tournament.

The fire marshal shut down both the restaurant and the gaming bar for code violations.

Other citations included:

Blocking exits with video game machines and other objects.

Using strip plugs as permanent wiring.

Using extension cords as a substitute for permanent wiring.

While the restaurant has since reopened, the gaming bar has not.

According to the Daily Record, Paul said business and sales have been impacted by the closure of the gaming bar. He believes the violations have been properly addressed. The hope is to have the gaming bar back open, either next month or in March.

