GameStop surveillance shows women accused of using stolen credit card

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a neighborhood crime alert on Jacksonville's Southside, where women were caught on surveillance leaving a GameStop at the St. Johns Town Center after police said they made purchases with someone else’s credit card.

Surveillance images were turned over to police after a woman reported more than $800 worth of unauthorized purchases made Feb. 26 at GameStop on her credit card, which had been stolen, according to an incident report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The woman, Stephanie Augusta, told News4Jax there was also more than $800 worth of purchases made the same day at Nordstrom at the Town Center.

Augusta, who was also given the surveillance photos and shared them with News4Jax, said it all started at HomeGoods in Jacksonville Beach, where two women distracted her while taking her wallet out of her purse.

"I was shopping and my wallet was stolen from my purse that was in a shopping cart a couple feet away from me," Augusta said.

Soon after her purse was taken, Augusta said she noticed alerts from her bank account.

"They made $808 at Gamestop and then they made $874 at Nordstrom," she said.

An officer wrote in the police report that surveillance footage from GameStop shows three females and a man possibly working together in the theft. According to the police report, they purchased a Nintendo Switch and an Xbox One with Augusta's card.

She had a message for those responsible.

"You're ruining people's lives. It's just terrible," Augusta said. "Go get a job like everybody else."

According to the police report, the first fraudulent purchase attempt was made at the Apple store at the Town Center, but the card was declined.

Anyone who recognizes the woman seen in the surveillance photos is asked to call police.

