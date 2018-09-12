Gay Florida teen forced out of home gets $25K from Ellen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A gay Jacksonville teenager whose story went viral after he was forced out of his home appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show Tuesday, where he received an unexpected surprise.

DeGeneres awarded 18-year-old Seth Owen $25,000 to add to a college scholarship fund he plans to create for LGBTQ students who aren't getting financial help from their parents.

The co-valedictorian of First Coast High School's class of 2018 was living on his own after separating from his family because, he said, he is gay and his religious beliefs didn't agree with his parents.

ORIGINAL STORY: Gay teen living on his own, struggling to get to college

After raising $140,000 to cover tuition, Owen learned Georgetown adjusted his financial aid package. According to the Associated Press, his expected out-of-pocket contribution went from $20,000 to $0.

Owen is now a freshman at Georgetown. He said the money he raised will be used to help people "in similar situations."

