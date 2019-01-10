New sign could change Jacksonville's city skyline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Within the next year, the Jacksonville city skyline might look different.

VyStar Credit Union bought the former SunTrust building on Laura Street last year.

The Downtown Development Review Board is expected to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday to give the final approval to change the name on the top of the building. The new signs will be on each side of the building.

According to city documents, each sign will be 2,373-square feet, which is larger than what is typically allowed. But the documents show the signs, which will display the company’s name and logo, will be similar in size and design to other buildings downtown.

Last June, VyStar Credit Union announced it will move its headquarters downtown.

Currently, the company is located at 4949 Blanding Blvd. The CEO of the company said the move downtown will accommodate the growth of the company over the last few years. VyStar employs nearly 1,400 people in Jacksonville.

The former SunTrust building will be named VyStar Tower. It is 23 floors and has roughly 380,000-square feet for office space. The company hopes to relocate sometime this year.

