Girl, 11, saves grandmother in Arlington pool

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 11-year-old girl helped save her 53-year-old grandmother Sunday night while they were in a pool at an apartment complex on Fort Caroline Road in the Arlington area, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.

The girl told police her grandmother was swimming laps while she was playing in the shallow end. But when the girl went to check on her grandmother, police said, she noticed the woman was face down and unconscious.

Police said the girl swam under her grandmother and propped the woman's head out of the water. The girl then brought her grandmother to the edge of the pool and ran up to her apartment to call the police.

The report states the woman was taken to a hospital and doctors said they were able to find a stable heartbeat.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.