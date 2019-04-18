Gold Buick sought after man wounded in drive-by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night, and the shooter was believed to be in a gold, late-model Buick.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on West 22nd Street, east of Moncrief Road. The victim, a man, was outside a home when multiple shots were fired.

The man received treatment at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

It was unclear if the shooting was gang-related, the Sheriff's Office said. Investigators were speaking to potential witnesses and working to determine if homes were struck by gunfire.

Police did not have a specific description of the Buick. There was no description of the shooter.

