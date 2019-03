JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was rescued from the waters near Blount Island after a wake caused his kayak to overturn Monday evening, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard

The spokesperson said the 58-year-old man fell into the St. Johns River and was brought out of the water near Reed Island Drive. The man's kayak was recovered and brought back to shore.

The man was not injured, the spokesperson said. He was not identified.

