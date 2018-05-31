Good Samaritans come to rescue after van gets stuck in floodwaters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Continuous days of rain caused heavy flooding along McCoys Creek Boulevard in Jacksonville's Mixon Town area.

Early Wednesday evening, the water got so high that a minivan carrying four people, including two toddlers, got stuck.

Fortunately, everyone inside the van was OK after a good Samaritan saw live coverage of the flooding on Channel 4 and then came to the rescue with his son.

IMAGES: McCoys Creek flooding

zTrip driver William Penn recently moved to Jacksonville and said he was not familiar with flooding issues along McCoys Creek.

He encountered a flooded street and began driving through water, which appeared low. But that was deceiving.

A News4Jax camera was recording as the van drove through even deeper water.

“But as soon as I took my foot off the gas, the car started pausing," Penn said.

The camera kept reordering as his van stopped. The engine stalled before Penn could drive to higher ground. As News4Jax was broadcasting the live video, Eddy Dejesus was at home watching.

"We saw it on Channel 4 News and knew the weather was pretty bad and I saw that guy in the zTrip van stuck," Dejesus said. "So my son and I decided to come on out and get him out.”

Penn, who had never been in a situation like that before, said he was grateful.

"I'm highly appreciate of that," Penn said.

Dejesus said he’s familiar with navigating floodwaters in the area.

“If you have a regular vehicle, the best thing to do is never let off the gas pedal," Dejesus said. "As soon as you let off the gas pedal in water this deep, your car is done.”

While talking with Dejesus, another driver attempted to navigate through the flooded street.

“As long as they don’t let off the gas pedal, they’re good to go -- that’s any vehicle," Dejesus said.

No one should ever drive through floodwaters, especially if the roadway is barricaded.

