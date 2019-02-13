Got the 'new-car bug'? Find the cure at the International Auto Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're a gearhead who's fueled by a passion for all things on four wheels, or maybe you're just in the market for a new vehicle, you'll want to join Richard Nunn and Nikki Kimbleton on Thursday night for a look at the 2019 models before they roll in to the River City.

News4Jax will have live coverage from the Prime Osborn Convention Center starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday. Doors will open to the public the following day.

Best in show

Not sure if you're looking for a car, truck or SUV?

News4Jax will look at the models that took their respective crowns during their introduction in Detroit.

Richard will also take a drive in the all-new Lincoln Navigator, which was named 2018 North American Truck of the Year.

Back from the dead

Cars we once thought were gone for good are making a comeback, and you'll see all of the new styles during the Thursday night broadcast.

READ MORE: Cars that are making a comeback

That includes the Ford Ranger, Chevy Blazer, Jeep Gladiator and Toyota Supra.

Where we're going, we don't need roads

Looking like an overgrown drone or an "octo-copter" the SureFly is technically an eVTOL or electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing aircraft. There is also a generator on board to recharge the lithium ion batteries.

If you picture the future of travel involving flying cars from The Jetsons, you might not be far off.

We should note, you will only see the SureFly during the auto show special on Tuesday night. It will not appear at the Prime Osborn convention center.

Appearing at the Jacksonville International Auto Show

A variety of manufacturers both foreign and domestic will have models on display at the Prime Osborn Center. Hours for the event are:

Friday, Feb. 15, 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The event is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and kids under age 6 are free.

On Friday only, active and retired military personnel can get in at no charge for "Active Military & Active First Responders Day." Make sure you bring your ID. Military members can receive admission for $5 on Saturday and Sunday.

Ride & Drive

You'll be able to test drive the latest models from Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ram and Toyota. A full list of all the models available for test drive can be found here.

Showcases

Vintage and iconic Corevettes from the Jacksonville Corvette Club will be outside the Convention Center at the "Corvette Circle" on Saturday. Mustangs from the Jacksonville Mustang Club will be on display Sunday at "Mustang Alley."

Historic military vehicles couresty of the First Florida Chapter -- Military Vehicle PReservation Assocation will be on display Saturday in the "Military Trail." On Sunday, "Forever Beetle Freeway" will have a collection of Volkswagen Beetles from the 60s to the present, as the Bettle enters its final year of production.

LINK: Manufacturers on the showroom floor

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.