Governor appoints Meredith Charbula Fourth Judicial Circuit judge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Meredith Charbula to the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court, which covers Clay, Duval and Nassau counties.

Charbula was selected from among six nominees to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Circuit Judge John Skinner.

Charbula, 61, is currently a Duval County Court judge, having served since 2017. Prior to joining the bench, she served as the director for legal divisions in the State Attorney’s Office for the 4th Judicial Circuit, as well as a military police officer in the U.S. Army.

Charbula received her bachelor’s degree from Tarleton State University, her law degree from the Florida State University College of Law and her Legum Magister Degree from The Judge Advocate Generals School.

