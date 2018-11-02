Grand jury indicts 3 in 2 separate murder cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Duval County grand jury indicted three men on first-degree murder charges in two different Jacksonville cases, the State Attorney’s Office announced Thursday evening.

The cases include the stabbing death of a woman at an Arlington apartment complex in September and the July 2017 shooting death of an aspiring musician on the Northside.

The State Attorney's Office said Alonzo Cole, 35, has been indicted on first-degree murder in the Sept. 29 killing of Barbara Grubbs, 55, at the Townsend Apartments.

Cole is accused of fatally stabbing Barbara Grubbs, whose daughter, Rebecca Grubbs, had been in a relationship with Cole and had three children with him, family members told News4Jax.

They said the children were in the home when Barbara and Rebecca Grubbs were attacked. Rebecca Grubbs was wounded “all over her body,” according to family members, but she is expected to recover.

Cole is also charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed burglary with assault or battery, and child abuse.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested Alonzo Cole on charges of murder, attempted murder.

The State Attorney's Office said Patrick Steadman and Cameron McIntyre, both 20, have been indicted on first-degree murder in the shooting death of Richard Green, an aspiring musician who police said was found dead July 9, 2017, inside a car at a Northside apartment complex.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Steadman met Green, 21, for a drug deal, attempted to rob him, then ran from the area after the shooting.

Police said McIntyre planned the robbery with Steadman and was with him when he shot Green.

Steadman and McIntyre are also charged with armed robbery. Steadman faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent with a prior felony.

The three indicted each face a sentence of mandatory life in prison, unless the state decides to seek the death penalty.

Cameron McIntyre (left) and Patrick Steadman (right)

