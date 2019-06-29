Group goes door to door trying to find out who killed mother of three

Left to right -victim Melania Ross, house in which she was killed, sign carried Saturday as friends, family urged neighbors to offer tips on her killer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Anti-violence group, Mad Dads, joined family and friends of Melania Ross going door to door to ask residents if they know anything about who may have shot and killed her a week ago while she was at a friend's house on Brooklyn Road.

Her family is still trying to come to grips with her loss.

"She was my best friend. She was my auntie," said Antonia White. "It was kind of hard for me today to get up and to think we are doing something like this for her."

White vowed to take care of her aunt's three children.

"She can rest really well knowing that her kids are in great care," White said.

But Ross' loved ones are searching for answers to who killed her and why.

That's why they formed a group Saturday with MAD DADS to knock on doors in the neighborhood where Ross was killed June 22, searching for a lead that could help police catch her killer.

"We just ask anybody who knows anything to help us. Any information is needed," White said.

Anyone with information about the murder of Ross is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-845-TIPS (8477).

