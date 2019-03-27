Hey, ladies! Magic Mike XXL bringing tour to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Grab your girlfriends and get ready for an unforgettable ladies’ night out!

Magic Mike XXL is bringing its "A Ladies Night Out" event to Jacksonville on Wednesday, May 15.

The show, inspired by the motion picture franchise, features "a parade of musclebound men unleashing sensuous dance moves and leaving little to the imagination."

The event will be held at Hamburger Mary's in Jacksonville.

The website for the event reminds customers to bring their "dollar bills" to tip the dancers.

"These attractive and physically fit gentlemen show off their sexy dance moves, wow the audience with their choreographed routines, stage presence, and steamy showmanship," the website says. "Designed exclusively for women. We combine a wonderful blend of music, exquisite light show and animated theatrics for a fast-paced performance that meets every ladies desire."

Those who buy tickets must be 18 or older to enter, and 21 or older to drink with a valid ID.

VIP ticket includes a backstage pass with preferred seating, a pre-show meet-and-greet, and a group photo with the cast. VIP ticket holders must arrive by 8 p.m. for the meet-and-greet.

Seating is first come, first served. Tickets are $25 – $50.

Click here to buy tickets from Eventbrite.

Tickets are also on sale on Groupon for $14.

Hamburger Mary's - 3333 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207

