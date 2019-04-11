Hidden cash scavenger hunt coming to Jacksonville on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Need some extra 20s in your bank account?

Hidden Cash is coming to Jacksonville on Friday, April 12.

The original game "involved a mysterious philanthropist who wanted to give away money to ease his troubled mind," Miami Herald reports. The game went viral in 2014.

$8,000 will be up for grabs within multiple envelopes hidden around Willowbranch Park in Riverside, The Florida Times-Union reports.

"There is no registration or exact time, Amnon Calev, director of marketing and analytics for Slotomania, told the Times Union.

It is unknown how many envelopes will be hidden or how much money will be in each envelope. Clues will be posted on the Hidden Cash Twitter page during the hunt.

LOCATION: Willowbranch Park -- 2870 Sydney St.

ATTENTION: Miami, Jacksonville, Tuscaloosa and Baton Rouge! Major CASH Scavenger Hunts are starting next week! Stay tuned for details. Media: Contact us for details. #Slotomania pic.twitter.com/pamgxNIB2Y — Hidden Cash (@HiddenCash) April 6, 2019

ATTENTION: Miami, Jacksonville, Tuscaloosa and Baton Rouge! Major CASH Scavenger Hunts are starting next week! Stay tuned for details. Media: Contact us for details. #Slotomania pic.twitter.com/gUG6SwLeMb — Hidden Cash (@HiddenCash) April 1, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.