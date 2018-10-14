High tides sweep away father, son while fishing

Jacksonville - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says there is an active search for a father and son who were swept away while fishing near the Alamacani Bridge and the Nassau Sound Bridge.

Witness say they saw the man and child go under the water and never come back up.

Police have a number of units searching by air and sea.

At this point, crews are considering this a recovery mission.

