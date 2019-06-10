Higher bus fares may be on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Transportation Authority officials hosted the first of several public meetings Monday on raising bus fares.
"Since 2012 we have enhanced our services, increased our efficiencies, and maintained a pretty good operation. We just feel like, at least now, after seven years it's time to have that conversation with our customers," said David Cawton II JTA media and public relations manager.
If the proposed fares pass, it would be the first fare change since 2012 and the fifth since JTA began operating in 1971.
JTA officials said they want to hear from you before making a decision.
"If you're not going to tell us how you feel, there's no way for us to know if this is going to impact you. So, we encourage you to come out to these meetings, and hey, if you can't, we understand people have jobs and busy schedules. We encourage you to go to our website and fill out the survey," said Cawton.
Right now, there's no date set on when bus fares could be raised.
"The reason why we haven't scheduled anything first because we feel that is putting the cart before the horse. If we don't know how our customers feel about this, then there's no reason to put a date on it and say this is exactly when we're going to do that," Cawton said.
JTA will hold public meetings and gather information from their customers and staff before making any final decisions.
The proposed fare changes won't affect senior citizens or the disabled community.
Connexion and Connexion Plus services will not see a fare increase and the Skyway will remain free.
Public meetings dates, times and locations on the bus fare increases are listed below:
June 10, 2019 - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Legends Center
Double Classroom
5130 Soutel Drive
Jacksonville, Florida 32208
June 11, 2019 - 8 to 10 a.m.
Scanlon Boat Ramp Community Center
4870 Ocean Street
Jacksonville, Florida 32233
June 11, 2019 - 5 to 8 p.m.
Pablo Creek Regional Library
Community Room A
13295 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, Florida 32246
June 12, 2019 - 4 to 6 p.m.
Regency Square Branch Library
Community Room A
9900 Regency Square Boulevard
Jacksonville, Florida 32225
June 13, 2019 - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.
FSCJ Downtown Campus
Large Auditorium, Room #A1068
501 W. State Street
Jacksonville, Florida 32202
June 14, 2019 - 10:30 a.m. to Noon
Regency Square Branch Library
Community Room A
9900 Regency Square Boulevard
Jacksonville, Florida 32225
June 18, 2019 - 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
FSCJ Kent Campus
Room #E104
3939 Roosevelt Boulevard
Jacksonville, Florida 32205
June 19, 2019 - 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
FSCJ South Campus
Room #U135A
11901 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, Florida 32246
June 20, 2019 - 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Avenues Walk Park-n-Ride Center
10508 Avenues Walk Boulevard
Jacksonville, Florida 32256
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.