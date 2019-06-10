Higher bus fares may be on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Transportation Authority officials hosted the first of several public meetings Monday on raising bus fares.

"Since 2012 we have enhanced our services, increased our efficiencies, and maintained a pretty good operation. We just feel like, at least now, after seven years it's time to have that conversation with our customers," said David Cawton II JTA media and public relations manager.

If the proposed fares pass, it would be the first fare change since 2012 and the fifth since JTA began operating in 1971.

JTA officials said they want to hear from you before making a decision.

"If you're not going to tell us how you feel, there's no way for us to know if this is going to impact you. So, we encourage you to come out to these meetings, and hey, if you can't, we understand people have jobs and busy schedules. We encourage you to go to our website and fill out the survey," said Cawton.

Right now, there's no date set on when bus fares could be raised.

"The reason why we haven't scheduled anything first because we feel that is putting the cart before the horse. If we don't know how our customers feel about this, then there's no reason to put a date on it and say this is exactly when we're going to do that," Cawton said.

JTA will hold public meetings and gather information from their customers and staff before making any final decisions.

The proposed fare changes won't affect senior citizens or the disabled community.

Connexion and Connexion Plus services will not see a fare increase and the Skyway will remain free.

Public meetings dates, times and locations on the bus fare increases are listed below:

June 10, 2019 - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Legends Center

Double Classroom

5130 Soutel Drive

Jacksonville, Florida 32208

June 11, 2019 - 8 to 10 a.m.

Scanlon Boat Ramp Community Center

4870 Ocean Street

Jacksonville, Florida 32233

June 11, 2019 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Pablo Creek Regional Library

Community Room A

13295 Beach Boulevard

Jacksonville, Florida 32246

June 12, 2019 - 4 to 6 p.m.

Regency Square Branch Library

Community Room A

9900 Regency Square Boulevard

Jacksonville, Florida 32225

June 13, 2019 - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

FSCJ Downtown Campus

Large Auditorium, Room #A1068

501 W. State Street

Jacksonville, Florida 32202

June 14, 2019 - 10:30 a.m. to Noon

Regency Square Branch Library

Community Room A

9900 Regency Square Boulevard

Jacksonville, Florida 32225

June 18, 2019 - 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

FSCJ Kent Campus

Room #E104

3939 Roosevelt Boulevard

Jacksonville, Florida 32205

June 19, 2019 - 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

FSCJ South Campus

Room #U135A

11901 Beach Boulevard

Jacksonville, Florida 32246

June 20, 2019 - 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Avenues Walk Park-n-Ride Center

10508 Avenues Walk Boulevard

Jacksonville, Florida 32256

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.