Historic Brewster Hospital to serve new purpose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - North Florida Land Trust is moving its offices into the historic Brewster Hospital in LaVilla. The nonprofit land conservation organization will lease the approximately 5,700-square-foot building from the city of Jacksonville.

Danis Construction made significant improvements to the historic building to create the office space and to bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Brewster Hospital was built in 1885 and was Jacksonville’s first hospital for African-Americans and a training school for nurses. It was moved to its current location at the corner of Monroe and Davis streets in 2005 and the city did extensive renovations to the building in 2007.

The NFLT will occupy a portion of the building and will designate a room on the first floor that will serve as a memorial to the history of Brewster Hospital.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony are set for 10 a.m. Thursday.

North Florida Land Trust is a nonprofit organization that champions environmental protection in its primary, 10-county focus area of Baker, Bradford, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Union and Volusia counties. It was founded in 1999 and has protected thousands of acres of environmentally significant land, including property at Big Talbot Island, the River Branch Preserve, Pumpkin Hill and Moccasin Slough, along the St. Mary’s River.

