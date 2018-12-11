Homeowner: Surveillance video helps capture suspected porch pirate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A suspected porch pirate was caught on camera, taking packages in broad daylight from homes in the Oceanway neighborhood on Jacksonville's Northside, according to a homeowner.

The homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, told News4Jax on Monday that the crystal clear video from her surveillance cameras was key in finding the suspect.

Different angles from her security cameras captured a man snatching a package off a woman's front porch Tuesday. Her cameras first show a man pulling into her neighbor’s driveway then walking away with a package.

"He really picked the wrong house to steal from because my friends and I have all been praying for him," the homeowner said. "That’s just the way it goes."

The video on the homeowner’s house and her Ring doorbell also captured the man pulling into her driveway.

"Jumps out, steals my four dog toys from Amazon," the homeowner said.

Since her surveillance video was so clear, according to the woman, police were able to arrest the suspect the next day. News4Jax has requested the arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, but has not yet received it.

"The evidence is so solid," the homeowner said. "We would have never caught him without the video."

The homeowner encourages other people to get surveillance and to track their online orders closely to prevent porch pirates from stealing packages.

"To prevent it, put out the security cameras. That's a big help," she said. "It's a deterrent."

Along with having security cameras, there are several other ways to prevent package thefts, according to experts.

One way is using smart packaging lockers, such as Amazon Locker, or having packages delivered to your workplace. You can also reroute or reschedule a delivery if you won't be home when your package is expected to arrive.

