House in Northwest Jacksonville goes up in flames

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews battled a house fire Northwest Jacksonville Saturday.

The fire broke out just after 4 a.m. at a home on Lane Avenue North.

JFRD officials said the house was engulfed in flames and more crews had to be sent to the scene to put the fire out.

No word on any injuries at this point, but we are told the American Red Cross is assisting in the case.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We'll update this story with more details as they are released here on News4Jax.com.

