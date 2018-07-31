How is Jacksonville's Blight Initiatives Office spending your money?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A three-year-old city of Jacksonville program to help get rid of trash, eyesores and decrepit proprieties is funded with nearly $100,000 of taxpayer money. But when the I-TEAM got a tip about how that money is being spent, we started asking questions.

Questions like: Why would the Blight Initiatives Office spend nearly one-quarter of its budget on marketing materials, including more than $9,000 on mascot costumes?

The office was created in 2015, promoted by City Council members' desire to clean up the city.

"Working together, we are finding real solutions to the blight problem playing in communities across Jacksonville," City Council member Denise Lee said at a news conference announcing the initiative.

Pictures of garbage, rundown homes and overgrown yards were shown as examples of what city leaders wanted to wipe out.

"We will continue the fight and we will make sure that this is a priority issue," Councilman Bill Gulliford said at the time.

City Council approved a budget for $97,437 a year. The office hired at least three staff members with former councilwoman Lee at the helm. They released PSAs and developed a page to report blight on the city's MyJax app.

Recently, COJ employees sent the I-TEAM anonymous tips claiming that the department wasn’t using its money wisely. So we requested all the office's purchase orders over the last three years received 39 pages of orders.

A few of those purchases caught our eye.

A garbage can mascot suit for $4,100. Add in a cooling suit and shipping (from Canada), and it added up to $4,600.

But why have just one mascot? There's a $4,600 purchase order for a skunk costume, as well.

News4Jax reporters have seen the garbage can at public events, but not the skunk. There are pictures and video of the "JaxCan" on the COJ website, but there are no images of the skunk named Stripes.

The office also spent $2,827 on Fight Blight car magnets, $1,292 on children’s superhero capes and spent $822 on earbuds.

"I could view that expenditure is possibly being excessive," said John Winkler of Concerned Taxpayers of Duval County.

Winkler, who purposely attends many city events, said he hasn't seen the mascots or other promotional materials.

"I would say that if they were being utilized in an appropriate way, that I would have seen some of these items," he said. "

But the mayor’s office sent News4Jax a list of more than 100 events where the promotional items were given out and released a statement supporting the office's activities:

“The office also partners with departments and community organizations to distribute promotional items and materials at various community events and activities to educate and inspire the public to lead anti-blight efforts."

Councilman John Crescimbeni said the office's purchases serve an important purpose, especially with children.

"I can’t comment on the value of umbrellas or earbuds and those type of things, but I do think the mascot is a worthy expenditure," Crescimbeni said. "Maybe they’re giving out those things to the kids to kind of leave a token reminder of the fact they had contact with someone from the blight office, to talk about what is blight? How can I prevent blight? What can I can do to help alleviate blight?"

