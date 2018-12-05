Jacksonville becoming hot spot for companies looking to expand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With Wayfair opening up a 1 million-square-foot distribution center on the city's Westside, jobs have already been posted for the online furniture and home decor retailer.

More warehouse and distribution centers could be coming to Jacksonville, which has become a hot spot for companies looking to expand.

E-commerce is a booming industry around the world, but what's attracting companies to Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, are two things: a large workforce and location.

"They're looking at the ability to move freight -- given the fact that in Jacksonville itself, you can get to 41 million people in 11-hour travel time up I-10, I-75 and I-95," said Aundra Wallace, president of JAXUSA Partnership, the economic development arm of Jax Chamber.

Wallace told News4Jax on Wednesday that when Amazon began looking into Jacksonville, it created a ripple effect bringing more attention to Northeast Florida. Some of the popular locations include Cecil Commerce Center on the Westside, the Northside near Jacksonville International Airport and the Jacksonville Port Authority.

When other companies show interest, Wallace says they know how to sell the area.

"We roll up our sleeves, we take people around our region, we show them what it's like to really be here," Wallace said. "We bring in other companies we've worked with and let them tell their story of how we've worked with them."

In the last couple of years, Amazon has added three facilities across Jacksonville, bringing more than 2,000 jobs along with an economic boost.

Wayfair is expected to hire 250 workers.

Jax Chamber says it has been in talks with several companies. It couldn't say which ones due to nondisclosure agreements, but says there could be more business moving to the River City.

Wayfair, which is expected to be up and running by the end of 2020 in Jacksonville, is already looking to fill full-time and part-time positions, including warehouse associates and inventory control.

To view a full list of positions and apply online, visit wayfaircareers.com.

