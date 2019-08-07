Caregiver thought 4-year-old girl who drowned was playing in her room

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 4-year-old girl who drowned in a retention pond in the Dunns Crossing subdivision on Tuesday evening was supposed to be playing in her room, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.

The adult who was supposed to be watching the child, who family identified as Abigail, said when she went to check on the girl, she was gone. As the family started searching the neighborhood and spotted the girl in the middle of the pond near the intersection of Johnson Creek Circle and Robert Masters Boulevard.

Someone dove in and pulled her to the shore and a neighbor began giving the girl CPR until she could be rushed to UF Health Jacksonville, but she could not be revived.

"You're doing everything you can to try to revive her and there's no life," said Jannette Akins-Jones, who told News4Jax she performed CPR. "It's hurting. It's hurting to the heart."

Police continue to investigate and the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.