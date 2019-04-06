Hundreds pay respects to murdered Jacksonville father of 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A young Jacksonville father of five was remembered fondly by hundreds at his funeral Saturday at Impact Church in Arlington.

Derrick Hartley was shot and killed last Saturday in Moncrief. Jacksonville homicide detectives said the deadly shooting was prompted by an argument. William Broadnax has been charged with Hartley's murder, but the arrest doesn't ease the pain felt by his family and friends, who gathered in droves to pay tribute to the popular real estate agent.

People from all walks of life came to celebrate Hartley's life and mourn his death.

Amanda Wilson was just one of the hundreds packing the pews.

"(He was) a family man, a businessman, outgoing and energetic," Wilson said.

Hartley's family goes far beyond his own five children and wife. He had a large extended family who loved him, too.

"This is just tragic, my little cousin (has) gone like this," Hartley's cousin, Kenneth Scott, said.

Scott grew up with Hartley.

"I am a little older, but he was like my brother. His mama raised both of us," Scott said.

According to News4Jax records. Hartley’s death is Jacksonville’s 41st homicide in 2019.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to honor Hartley and help his family. If you would like to contribute, click here.

