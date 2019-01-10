'I want my niece back,' aunt of missing pregnant teen says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Puzzled and looking for answers, the aunt of a missing pregnant Jacksonville teenager hopes her niece will soon be located

Iyana Sawyer, 16, was last seen at Terry Parker High School on Dec. 19. Her family became worried when the teenager didn't get on the school bus with her sister.

"She immediately notified her mom, and her mom immediately notified her family, and we immediately started looking for her," said Margie Mobley, Sawyer's aunt.

Mobley said Sawyer, a straight-A student, is about five months pregnant with a girl she plans to name Hazel Michelle Sawyer. She's been attending all of her doctor's appointments

According to Mobley, Sawyer is her sister's oldest child, and her disappearance is out of character. She and her family's top concern is for Sawyer to come home safe.

"I want my niece back," Mobley said. "We want her to phone home -- call her mother, call her aunties, call someone. We need to know that she is OK."

Anyone who sees Sawyer or knows where she is should contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

