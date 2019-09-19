Police: Boyfriend may be holding girlfriend against her will

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asked for help Wednesday night locating a woman who they said might be in danger.

The Sheriff's Office said it's working to confirm Marsha Ann Higgins is safe. Police said she may be held against her will by her boyfriend after a reported carjacking. They released the above photos of the two, along with a car in which they might be traveling.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the complainant called police and said the woman and her boyfriend are traveling in a silver Scion xA with Tennessee tag 8P0-8U0. Investigators said they might be staying in the Jacksonville Beach area.

Anyone with information that can help police was asked to contact the Sheriff's Office by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. An anonymous tip can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-845-TIPS.

