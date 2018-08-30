In viral video, Mr. & Miss Raines ask community to help end violence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Facebook video featuring two Raines High School students has gone viral following a triple shooting Friday night after a rivalry football game at the school in Northwest Jacksonville.

The video was posted Sunday, just two days after police said a 19-year-old was killed and two other teenagers -- a 17-year-old boy who attends Raines and a 16-year-old girl who attends Lee High School -- were wounded in the shooting.

In the video titled "We Are One!," Mr. and Miss Raines ask for the community's help in putting an end to violence.

"Somebody has got to get somebody to do something," parent Amanda Stanley said.

During a news conference Monday, Dr. Diana Greene, superintendent of Duval County Public Schools, announced that high school football games expected to draw big crowds will be moved to either Saturday mornings or Friday afternoons.

Raines Principal Vincent Hall spoke at the news conference, saying the shooting doesn't reflect the good within the high school. He said there are great students at Raines and what happened Friday doesn't take away from that.

"It's not about Raines. It didn't involve a lot of Raines students," Hall said Monday. "It's a little stressful to hear the community think it's about a school that we've done so much with."

The shooting after the end of the Lee-Raines football game prompted administrators to ramp up security at both schools, as well as Ribault High School.

"Some kids are sad," one student told News4Jax on Wednesday.

News4Jax also spoke with parents, some of whom said the shooting was too close for comfort.

"Magnet school seems a lot safer," Stanley said. "I’m not impressed so far."

But parent Marion Corker said there's still a good environment at Raines.

"Raines is a very good school. I have cousins who graduated from here," Corker said.

Raines is scheduled to play at First Coast High School at 10 a.m. Saturday. The time of the game was changed due to the high attendance numbers expected.

On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced that a 16-year-old boy was arrested after he was identified by witnesses as the shooter.

Robert Howard is charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. According to a copy of his arrest warrant, Howard had warned one of the victims there would be violence before the shooting.

Howard was booked into the Duval County jail Wednesday evening and was ordered to be held without bond Thursday morning in court.

