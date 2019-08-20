Initial design revealed for new JEA headquarters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The initial design has been revealed for the new JEA headquarters.

Ryan Companies US Inc. submitted the design for approval Tuesday to the Jacksonville Downtown Development Review Board.

The new headquarters on West Adams Street being proposed by Ryan Companies includes a nine-story building with a nine-level parking garage. Natural light, open flexible floorplates and access to outdoor spaces are part of the design elements.

The company expects the board to review the application at the September meeting. For the full design package and ongoing details about the project, visit NewJEAHQ.com.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2020.

The submission of the initial design application comes after the JEA board voted last month to explore privatization.

