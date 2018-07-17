Is San Marco seeing increase in crime?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Jacksonville police continue to search for a man who they said shot at an officer in San Marco, questions are being raised about whether the city's historic district is seeing an increase in violent crime.

Shootings rarely occur in the neighborhood. The last one that News4Jax reported on happened in June 2015, and it was on the outskirts of San Marco.

That's why residents and shoppers were shocked to learn that an officer was shot at early Saturday in San Marco Square.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the officer spotted the man about 1 a.m. outside a closed business on San Marco Boulevard. When the officer tried to question the man, he ignored the officer and kept walking, the police report said.

The officer then approached the man, who spun around, pulled out a gun and fired one shot at the officer before running off, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The officer was not hit and did not return fire.

READ MORE: Man fired shot at officer in San Marco, Jacksonville police say

"My parents live on the Northside, which I know a lot of people associate with violence, but I wouldn't imagine that around here," said Jacob Osborn, who was visiting San Marco on Monday.

Both residents and visitors said the incident was unusual for the neighborhood.

“I can’t believe it," a Jacksonville resident named Selvo said. "There’s cops everywhere."

San Marco is known for its mom-and-pop shops that attract locals and visitors, and is considered a low-crime area. But there have been recent reports of both violent and property crimes here.

According to the JSO crime-mapping tool, within a half-mile radius of San Marco Boulevard, there have been three assaults and eight burglaries reported within the last four weeks.

Despite Saturday's incident, San Marco resident Chad Thomas said he doesn't think businesses in the historic neighborhood will be affected.

"I think it will have an impact, but I think it will be short term -- nothing long term," Thomas said.

The Sheriff's Office has released surveillance photos and a composite sketch of the man who police said shot at the officer.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

