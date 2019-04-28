Jacksonville

Jacksonvile Police investigate Northside death

Neighbors report shooting early Sunday morning

By Vic Micolucci - I-TEAM reporter, anchor, Maria Hernandez - Associate producer

Jacksonville homicide detectives are investigating an undetermined death, at 700 Stanwick St. Sgt Molina early Sunday night.

Police notified the media about the homicide investigation at 2:01am, reporting an incident at 700 Stanwick Road near I-95 and Norwood Avenue.

Officers set up a perimeter as crime scene units gathered evidence.

Neighbors tell News4Jax there was a shooting early Sunday morning where a woman was killed.

News4Jax reporter Vic Micolucci is on the scene gathering more details. We will pass the information along to you as soon as we get it.
 

