Jacksonville animal rescue cries foul after 2 break-ins in 3 days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville animal rescue is asking for help after it was burglarized twice in three days and lost thousands of dollars' worth of equipment.

The thieves made off with more than $2,000 worth of Celestial Farms' tools, which the educational organization uses to repair fences, build habitats and improve education areas.

Veronica Pasciuto, who owns Celestial Farms on the city's Northside, said most of the stolen tools were donated at Christmas.

Pasciuto, who has been running the rescue for six years, admitted that the shed door had been shut but the lock had not been clicked overnight Sunday when the burglars struck the first time.

“The shed has been cleaned out of all of the good tools. Even tools that we borrowed to rebuild our kitchen are gone,” Pasciuto wrote in a post on Celestial Farms' Facebook page.

But sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the thieves returned -- this time breaking the lock on the shed door.

"The bad guys liked our stuff so much, they decided to get the rest of it," another Facebook post said. "Had it locked this time, but only slowed them down."

The post included a picture of the broken shed lock.

"They pry-barred the gate open," Pasciuto said. "This time they got our less expensive older drills, saws, even our axes and sledgehammers."

Pasciuto filed a police report about the thefts and bought security cameras in case the thieves come back again.

Celestial Farms teaches people about where food comes from and respectful ways to care for farm animals through field trips, camps and classes.

Among the items stolen were a chainsaw, a circular saw, an auger, a tiller, awls, a drill set and a table saw.

Pascuito has been working on fixing the fences for the animals, doing maintenance work and rebuilding the kitchen, which was destroyed during Hurricane Irma.

Pasciuto said one of the projects the farm planned to use the tools for was building a shelter for Batman, a 1,000-pound pig.

The animal rescue created a GoFundMe page to support the remodeling project, which is almost finished, but it's now using the page to ask for donations to replace the stolen items.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.