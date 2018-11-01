Jacksonville attorney suspended for 3 years by state Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Jacksonville attorney has been suspended from practicing law for three years effective Nov. 17. Robert Patrick Selzer was also ordered by the Florida Supreme Court to pay restitution of $40,000 to one client.

Selzer represented a client in criminal matters, including driving under the influence and public intoxication. Because of the client’s severe alcoholism and significant memory impairments, Selzer convinced her to pay him $109,000 in a 15-month period for work such as driving, grocery shopping and helping her with tax matters, the court said.

Selzer was fee-and CLE-delinquent during some of that time and therefore was ineligible to render legal services.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.