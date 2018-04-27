Jacksonville attorney weighs in on Bill Cosby's conviction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Comedian Bill Cosby, once widely regarded as America's dad, was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault Thursday in the sexual assault of Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia area home in 2004.

Cosby, 80, faces up to 10 years in prison on each count, but those sentences are likely to run at the same time. The comedian remains free on bail while awaiting a sentencing hearing that will ultimately decide his fate.

The comedian, who sat quietly through the court proceedings and had no audible reaction to the verdict, erupted in an outburst when a prosecutor sought to have his bail revoked, saying the comedian has a plane and posed a flight risk.

"He doesn't have a plane, you a--hole," he yelled.

The case against Cosby centered on testimony from Constand, a former employee with Temple University women's basketball team. She testified that Cosby, a powerful trustee at Temple, drugged her and sexually assaulted her when she visited his home to ask for career advice 14 years ago.

Constand is one of more than 50 women who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct over the years. They have all described strikingly similar incidents, saying the comedian would get them alone, then drug and rape them.

The verdict came a year after Cosby's previous trial ended in a mistrial, as a different panel of jurors said they were deadlocked and could not unanimously agree on a verdict. This jury began deliberating Wednesday around 11 a.m., and worked for more than 14 hours over two days to reach the verdict.

"Several things change from the first trial to this trial. The first thing is Bill Cosby was tried in the public," said Jacksonville attorney Gene Nichols.

Nichols said that was the key difference this time around.

"In a case where it's he said, she said, and it's 10 or 15 years old, and there's no physical evidence, it's hard to find any defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," he said. " ... But in this case, they had the opportunity as a jury to hear everything else that he had done. Everything that you had said. Every piece of evidence that would help believe the story of the victim."

Lily Bernard, one of Cosby's accusers, said she was so overwhelmed with emotion, she banged her head on a bench in the courtroom. Outside, she was ecstatic.

"I was just full of joy, full of gratitude for the prosecution and for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for Andrea Constand and for the prior witnesses, my survivor sisters who courageously stood on that stand," she said.

Bernard went on to say she was stunned by the verdict. "The jury has restored my faith in humanity and I, I feel like I'm dreaming and I need to be pinched to be woken," she added.

Cosby's lawyer, Tom Mesereau, said he planned to appeal the verdict.

"We are very disappointed by the verdict. We don't think Mr. Cosby's guilty of anything, and the fight is not over," he said.

