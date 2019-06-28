Baby delivered in car expected to be released from hospital soon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A baby girl born nearly a month early in a car on the way to a hospital should be going home for the first time in the coming days, her mother told News4Jax on Thursday night.

Laramie Cundiff and her partner, Brandon Meredith, knew they were expecting, so it wasn’t a surprise when she thought she was going into labor last month. But it turns out she was having what are called Braxton Hicks contractions, which can mimic the feeling of going into labor.

So when Cundiff began experiencing the same sensations again a few days later, the couple initially brushed them off. After all, they figured it was likely just another round of Braxton Hicks contractions kicking in, right? Wrong. This time, the baby couldn’t wait.

“By the time we got in the car, I knew it was time. I could feel that pressure, but dad still thought it was Braxton Hicks,” Cundiff previously told News4Jax.

After piling into the car, the couple hopped on Interstate 95 and headed for Wolfson Children’s Hospital. But it didn’t matter what route they took or how fast they went. By the time they got off the exit ramp, Nova Lynn Meredith was waiting.

She was born at 7:20 a.m. May 5 near San Marco Boulevard and Gary Street – about 25 days early and roughly a stone’s throw from the hospital they were racing toward. She weighed 4.2 pounds and measured 16.5 inches.

Nova had been in the neonatal intensive care unit at Wolfson, but Cundiff said her daughter graduated from the NICU on Wednesday and was on the regular pediatric floor as of Thursday evening.

"She should be released and coming home within the next day or two," Cundiff said in a text message.

