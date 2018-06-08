Jacksonville doctor under investigation over hidden phones

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville doctor is under investigation after hidden phones were discovered at North Florida Surgeons, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report from last month.

The incident report, which News4Jax obtained on Friday, states an employee of North Florida Surgeons told JSO that she and other employees found an iPhone in the women's bathroom positioned toward the toilet and recording. They first thought it might have been placed there by the cleaning crew, the report said, but learned it was a doctor's phone.

According to the report, her supervisor told her that the doctor had admitted to secretly recording his staff and resigned, and he advised her not to call the police.

A second phone was discovered in the patient room where the doctor performed colonoscopies, the report said.

The State Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case.

News4Jax has chosen not to name the doctor because he has not been arrested.

