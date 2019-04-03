Florida elementary school struck by errant gunfire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three stray rounds came flying through the window of a Jacksonville elementary school classroom Wednesday as students were taking their Florida Standards Assessment tests.

The principal of Saint Clair Evans Academy in Northwest Jacksonville alerted parents that the school was placed on Code Red lockdown because of gunfire nearby. According to police, the gunfire was first reported on West 41st Street, several blocks away from the school campus.

Police said two people were detained, though their identities were not immediately released. It's unclear if anyone was struck by the gunfire, but no injuries were reported at the school, according to police.

Principal Lawanda Polydore also assured parents that no students or staff had been injured by the gunshots. She said the school will be updating parents tonight on how the incident will affect this week's FSA testing schedule.

"Please know, we are making appropriate adjustments so children can do their best on the state tests," Polydore said in a message to parents.

The school will provide counseling to support the students and the teachers in that classroom and any other students who may be emotionally impacted, Polydore said.

The school remained on Code Yellow lockdown through the afternoon but that lockdown was lifted and school dismissed regularly at 2:45 p.m.

Students who normally walk home were escorted to their neighborhoods by officers and school staff members, Polydore said.

