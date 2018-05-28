Jacksonville family displaced after house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman, her teenage grandson, her adult son and his wife were displaced after their Northwest Jacksonville home caught fire Monday afternoon.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, crews responded about 3 p.m. to the blaze on Horne Street, just south of West 45th Street, in the Magnolia Gardens neighborhood.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control shortly after and the Red Cross was called to assist the three adults and teenage boy.

IMAGES: Fire damages Northwest Jacksonville home

Authorities have not said how the fire started. But Henrietta Ford, who had lived in the home for 26 years, told News4Jax that she believes it was electrical.

Her grandson, 17-year-old Howard Ford, said it all started when the power went out, so he had to to reset the electrical breaker, which started what he described as a "chain reaction."

At that time, Ford said, she was sitting in bed when she felt heat on the back of her neck, looked up and saw flames coming from an electrical outlet that had an air conditioner and a TV plugged into it.

"It had blazed up. The clothes I had hanging in the corner caught on fire," she said. "Once it caught my mattress, with all the cotton in the mattress, it just set the whole room blazing."

As the flames spread to the hallway and then another room, the four inside then rushed to get out.

"It was a major effort to get out of the house because [Ford] was running from the back, my dad and stepmom were in their room, and I was in the kitchen. So it was a quick evacuation," Howard said. "I feel very lucky because it was a big fire.”

Everyone got out OK, and the family tried to battle the blaze. One of them tried to use a water hose, but said the flames were too intense.

"We were trying to put it out," Ford said. "We couldn't put it out."

Significant damage could be seen throughout the inside of the home. The Fords said they lost everything. They will be receiving help from the Red Cross, but will likely have to stay with relatives.

"I hope and pray that there is something there that's saved because I did have family photos on the dresser," Ford said.

There's no word on the amount of damage caused by the fire.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, electrical issues accounted for 9 percent of structure fires between 2010 and 2014. Of those fires, 16 percent resulted in death and 9 percent resulted in injuries.

