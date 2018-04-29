Jacksonville family homeless after losing everything in mobile home fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville family is homeless after losing everything in a mobile home fire.

The family said the fire broke out around 10 a.m. Saturday and may have started at a porch light. The home is in the Greenland area on Ayala Road.

The family said it has strong faith and is thankful things aren't worse. It has already dealt with a lot, especially during Hurricane Irma.

Pictures, Bibles and other home treasures were all destroyed Saturday morning as part of Alisha Black's home went up in flames.

"I woke up to the popcorn on the ceiling falling off on me," Black said. "I didn't know what it was. It felt like a dream or something."

Black was sleeping. She said she immediately got her girls and dogs out of the home. One of the girls was burned.

"I told my oldest daughter to go out of the back door, but instead, she ran out of the front, and that's how the fire caught her on her arm," Black said.

Black’s daughter is OK, but the front end of her home was badly damaged. She said now the family will need a new place to stay.

"I didn't think in a million years that something like this would happen. It's just something you don't think about. You don't think, 'Hey, I'll be in a house fire.' Once you're in it, it's devastating," Black said. "It's a blessing that we all made it out alive."

The Red Cross has stepped in to help the family with living arrangements for a couple of nights. Beyond this, Black said she and her family are still working on a plan for what's next.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.