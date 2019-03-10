Jacksonville featured on list of best places to live

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Can you believe it? Jacksonville has been featured on a list of best places to live.

Jacksonville is listed as No. 94 on Livability's 2019 Top 100 Best Places To Live list.

Here is why the website thinks Jacksonville is among the best of the best:

"With one of the youngest populations in Florida, life in Jacksonville is a nonstop adventure. Jacksonville is located right on the Atlantic Ocean and offers both low-key lounge locations and fast-paced nightlife.

You’ll find lots of local art, great food and most importantly, 22 miles of beaches."

The website goes on to say Jacksonville has fantastic restaurants and community gathering spaces.

Livability notes our obsession for the Jacksonville Jaguars and names Little Talbot Island State Park as a "hidden gem." They calculated the Median Home Value to be $183,950.

Do you agree that Jacksonville should be on the list of Top 100 Best Places To Live?

