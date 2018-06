JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville firefighters responded to a house fire on the Northside around 8 p.m. Saturday evening on Baxter Creek Driver.

A tweet from JFRD said the fire was believed to have been started by a lightning strike.

Few other details are known. News4Jax has a crew on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

