Jacksonville Fire-Rescue will merge with Jax Beach Fire Department

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Months after city leaders in Jacksonville Beach voted in favor of a plan to merge the city's fire department with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the decision became official after a unanimous vote Tuesday night.

During a Jacksonville City Council meeting, leaders vote 18-0 in favor of the merger. JFRD posted the decision on Twitter.

IT'S OFFICIAL!!! JFRD will take over Jacksonville Beach Fore Department....passed 18-0 in city council meeting! Welcome to the family Jax Beach Firefighter's! @CityofJax — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) September 10, 2019

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue will now provide services to people living in Jacksonville Beach. The proposal was faced with opposition.

A poll conducted by the University of North Florida found that 46% of registered voters surveyed supported the move while 41% were opposed.

Some in favor said it would make a positive difference, while those against worried it could make response times longer.

City Council members said the move could save $1.5 million over a 10-year period.

