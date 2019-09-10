Jacksonville

Jacksonville Fire-Rescue will merge with Jax Beach Fire Department

Vote on Tuesday night was 18-0 in favor

By Erik Avanier - Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Months after city leaders in Jacksonville Beach voted in favor of a plan to merge the city's fire department with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the decision became official after a unanimous vote Tuesday night.

During a Jacksonville City Council meeting, leaders vote 18-0 in favor of the merger. JFRD posted the decision on Twitter.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue will now provide services to people living in Jacksonville Beach. The proposal was faced with opposition.

PREVIOUS STORY: Jacksonville Beach votes in favor of fire department merger

A poll conducted by the University of North Florida found that 46% of registered voters surveyed supported the move while 41% were opposed.

Some in favor said it would make a positive difference, while those against worried it could make response times longer.

City Council members said the move could save $1.5 million over a 10-year period.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.