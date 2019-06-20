Jacksonville firefighter accused of exposing himself resigns

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A veteran firefighter charged with exposing himself to a minor has resigned from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, according to city records.

Brandon Patrick Conn, 33, was arrested last month following accusations that he was nude when he exited his pickup truck in full view of a teenager at a Fernandina Beach park.

Conn, who’s charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition, resigned his position as an engineer with the fire department, according to a situational report filed with Mayor Lenny Curry’s office.

"We can confirm that Brandon Conn resigned From JFRD on Friday, June 14th, but because this is an ongoing law enforcement investigation, we cannot comment any further," a city spokesperson said.

He was serving an unpaid suspension stemming from his arrest at the time of his resignation.

According to his arrest warrant, Conn was naked when he got out of a truck at Seaside Park in front of a 16-year-old girl on March 11. The girl said told investigators he showed his “front” to her. Confronted by the girl’s family and later police, Conn denied exposing himself, saying he was changing his clothes. He acknowledged there was a nearby bathroom that he could have used instead.

An investigator assigned to the case found what he described as a “concerning history of investigations involving inappropriate sexual behavior” in Conn’s criminal record, according to the warrant.

Allegations that Conn exposed his genitals to an 8-year-old girl in 2005 were ruled unfounded over a lack of criminal intent. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct stemming from a 2009 complaint that he watched two women while they showered at Ginny Springs State Park. He also was the subject of a complaint that he exposed himself to two minors near a beach in Georgia, but he avoided arrest.

Conn has pleaded not guilty to the latest charge. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for June 27.

