Jacksonville firm owner convicted of tax fraud sentenced to 15 months

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The owner of a Jacksonville tax-return preparation firm convicted of tax fraud was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

Adrian George, 41, was found guilty by a federal jury on April 11 of conspiring to commit wire fraud, conspiring to aid in the preparation and presentation of fraudulent tax returns to the IRS and five counts of aiding in the preparation and presentation of fraudulent tax returns, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

He was indicted on March 30, 2017.

According to court documents, George owned and operated Professional Tax Service South, LLC, and taught his employees ways to include false information in tax returns to assure that his clients received large tax refunds.

Acting at his direction, George’s employees offered to prepare fraudulent or “boosted” returns for clients in exchange for cash payments from the proceeds of the illegitimate tax refunds, prosecutors said.

After being in business for less than two years, prosecutors said, George and his employees had prepared and filed 748 tax returns for clients -- all of which requested refunds.

Typically, only 62 percent of tax returns filed nationwide request refunds, according to testimony at trial.

Prosecutors said the tax returns prepared and filed by George and his employees requested a total of approximately $3.2 million in refunds.

