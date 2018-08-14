Jacksonville gun store manager says more are taking safety classes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The manager of a Jacksonville sporting goods store said he's noticed a recent spike in people applying for concealed carry permits and he believes gun violence is the reason.

"We've seen an uptick in the concealed weapons classes here in the last week-and-a-half," said Z. Farhat, manager of Green Acres Sporting Goods. "We've noticed our classes have increased in size."

Farhat said normally, the classes will teach about 20 people at a time. He said that number was closer to 40 last Saturday.

The manager also said the recent deadly shooting of a 7-year-old girl might also play a role in more people wanting to protect themselves.

“I think innocent bystanders can just be minding their own business, and some other issue that has nothing to do with them -- just being in the wrong place and the wrong time," Farhat said. "It’s sad that happened, but that does play into that -- people wanting to get their carry license.”

