Jacksonville house catches fire on westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A house caught fire on Buckley Court on the Westside of Jacksonville around 11:15 a.m. Saturday causing smoke to billow hundreds of feet into the air.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews called the fire under control about 20 minutes after the call came in and tweeted that no one was hurt.

A woman who was inside the home said two adults and two children made it outside safely after the fire started. They have lived in the house for about eight years.

The Fire Chief on the scene said there was a live power line on the ground when fire and rescue crews arrived and JEA had to shut off the power.

There are no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown.

This story is developing and will be updated.

