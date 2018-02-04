Jacksonville Jaguars fans feeling postseason blues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It’s Super Bowl Sunday, but in Jacksonville, Jaguars fans have the postseason blues.

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This year, fans in Northeast Florida are feeling the blues after the Patriots came from behind, beating our Jags in the AFC Championship game.

The Jags were just one win away from their franchise-first Super Bowl appearance. So this Super Bowl Sunday, football fans aren’t as excited as in years past.

“I just kind of lost interest and everything since then,” Jags fan Jeff Bell said. “I mean, I’ll watch the game today, probably for the commercials, but otherwise, I’ve had enough.”

“(I’m) very sad, but the good news is we have a very good core,” Jags fan Jake Bradley said. “We have a couple of years that we actually have a good shot at it and Tom Brady can’t be Tom Brady forever.”

Fans aren’t the only ones feeling the postseason blues. Local businesses are feeling it as well. The co-owner of the Players Grille told News4Jax that last year they sold tons of Super Bowl party platters. But this year, their kitchen is quiet.

Some fans are so upset they said they’re not even going to watch tonight’s game.

News4Jax spoke to South Philly native and 20-year Jacksonville resident Garret Levine. The Jags and Eagles fan said he’s heard similar remarks.

“A lot of people in this area are saying that. I mean, we just came from church and our pastor was saying that and we were like, ‘You should still watch.’ But they’re not even going to watch the Super Bowl this year,” Levine said.

Levine said he’s rooting for the Eagles, but they’re not playing the team he was hoping for.

“I would’ve loved to have seen a Jags-Eagles Super Bowl,” Levine said. “My wife is from

Jacksonville. She’s a diehard Jags fan and I would have loved to have seen that combination.”

As the 2017 NFL season comes to a close, fans said they’re over this year’s Super Bowl but are excited about what’s to come next year.

