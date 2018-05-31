2 indicted council members pulled from committees

The federal indictment of two members of Jacksonville's City Council has drawn swift reaction from other city leaders. City Council President Anna Lopez Brosche announced Thursday afternoon that Katrina and Reggie Brown were immediately removed from their committee assignments pending the outcome of the criminal cases against them.

U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez said Thursday that 37-year-old Katrina Brown and 56-year-old Reginald Brown each face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted for a combined 37 counts that include fraud and money laundering. The indictment said Katrina Brown obtained millions of dollars in U.S. Small Business Administration loans to expand her family's barbecue business and create local jobs.

Instead, federal prosecutors say she and Reginald Brown incorporated two businesses they used to submit fake invoices to their lender for services the businesses had not provided. The indictment says Reginald deposited the reimbursement checks into the businesses' bank accounts.

“It is a disappointing day for the city of Jacksonville," Mayor Lenny Curry said in a statement. "Any time public servants are accused of violating public trust, we are all impacted. While these allegations are concerning, I have complete confidence in our judicial system and respect the process all citizens are afforded."

Katrina Brown was elected in 2015 to represent District 8 and serves on the finance and land use and zoning committees. Reginald Brown has represented District 10 since 2008. He currently serves on the finance and rules committees.

"Council members Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown have served their districts with passion, and it is now time for them to focus on the legal process which they are now entering," Brosche said in a statement. "I am praying for the community, for the people of District 8 and District 10, for the Jacksonville City Council."

FULL STATEMENT: Council President Brosche

"My thoughts and prayers are with Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown," Councilman Samuel Newby said outside City Hall at noon Thursday. "They're both colleagues and friends. Justice will play itself out."

"I'm very disappointed with what I heard about Reggie Brown. He's been a colleague for seven years. I respect his thoughts and his willingness with that he's wants to do for his constituents," Councilman Bob Schellenburg said. "Katrina Brown, ever since she got elected, has been lingering on. I'm disappointed that we haven't acted quicker."

Schellenburg added that her presence on the finance committee was awkward.

"She was asking people questions about finance when, in fact, her house was not in order," Schellenburg said. "I want to know why we gave her money."

News4Jax was is gathering more reaction to the indictments. Return to this story throughout the afternoon as more people share their thoughts.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.