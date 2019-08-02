Jacksonville man, 50, pleads guilty to distributing child porn

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man is facing prison time after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, during the course of the investigation of an unrelated child exploitation case, the FBI learned someone had exchanged a series of text messages with Mark Schmit, 50, on July 24, 2017.

During that conversation, court documents show that person sent several pornographic videos to Schmit, claiming that they depicted his 13-year-old sister. In response, Schmit requested additional videos of the child and Schmit sent a graphic photo.

On April 16, 2019, FBI agents arrested Schmit. During an interview, Schmit admitted to sending and receiving child porn, the Department of Justice said. He also admitted to engaging in online conversations with underage girls while pretending to be a teenage boy

If convicted, Schmit faces up to 20 years in prison and a potential life term of supervised release.

