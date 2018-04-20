Jacksonville man accused of filing bogus Irma claim with FEMA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A federal grand jury has indicted a Jacksonville man accused of filing a bogus claim with the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Erick Williams, 31, was arrested by federal agents Thursday on one count of filing a false claim, according to the Department of Justice. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

According to the indictment, Williams lied about the address of his primary residence when he submitted a claim for assistance from FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program.

FEMA has approved over $1 billion in federal assistance for those impacted by Irma, including $503 million to cover rent for displaced people, since a disaster was declared in September 2017.

A June 4 trial date has been set for Williams.

