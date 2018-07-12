Jacksonville man accused of killing wife pleads not guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man entered a not guilty plea to two charges in the June stabbing death of his wife.

Gerard Stewart pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence during an arraignment Thursday morning in Duval County court.

According to police, Stewart, 45, confessed to fatally stabbing his wife, 42-year-old Julie Stewart, and stuffing her body in the trunk of his car. He was taken into custody after an hourslong SWAT standoff June 15 at his Sandalwood home

Stewart, who is being held in the Duval County jail without bond, will be back in court Aug. 2 for a pretrial hearing.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.