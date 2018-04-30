Jacksonville man buys ticket to federal prison with fake $20s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 30-year-old man caught by the Secret Service printing fake $20 bills at a Jacksonville hotel will be spending the next three years in a federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to court documents, agents acting on a tip that James Edward Langford IV was manufacturing counterfeit bill set up surveillance at the hotel last July. Agents said Langford and another individual discarded full trash bags containing several uncut sheets of wadded paper with printed images of counterfeit $20 bills by the hotel’s trash area.

Later that day, agents saw Langford leave the hotel parking lot driving erratically, cutting across three lanes of traffic, speeding and entering an intersection and then making a sudden U-turn. After a traffic stop, multiple counterfeit $20 bills were found in Langford’s wallet.

A subsequent search of the hotel room revealed numerous counterfeit notes and the computer media used to manufacture them, along with chemicals commonly used to remove the ink from genuine bills during the counterfeiting process.

U.S. District Judge Maria Morales Howard sentenced Langford to 33 months in federal prison for manufacturing and possessing counterfeit Federal Reserve notes.